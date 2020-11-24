NFL: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora predict week 14 matches

The NFL season rolls on and it's time once again to put your prediction skills to the test.

Our experts, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, have picked out the three games they think will be significant in week 14.

But who do you agree with? And who do you have in your picks? Vote below and we'll reveal who did the best.

Sunday: Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins

Jason: This is tough because I love the Dolphins' defence but the Chiefs for me are the best team in the NFL. I want to see what the Dolphins' defence does because they might put out a little manuscript that other teams can follow, because the Dolphins are known to do that.

Osi: I do like this Dolphins' defence but I prefer the Kansas City Chiefs' offence and I think they are going to get the job done. The Chiefs win this game.

Sunday: Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants

Jason: I am voting with my heart and going with the New York Giants. Teams have worked out how to slow down Arizona's quarterback, Kyler Murray. I think the Giants will continue to do that with their dominating defensive line.

Osi: No questions about that. The Giants are on a four-game winning streak and they are going to make it five as they overcome Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Sunday (01.20 GMT on 14 December): Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Jason: It's hard to call but I'm going with the Steelers because I don't think they are going to lose two in a row. It's going to be a battle. I love the way the Bills are playing and their quarterback, Josh Allen, is back in the MVP conversation but I'm going with the Steelers.

Osi: I'm going with the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers are going to try and bounce back from last week but they are not going to be able to overcome the Bills.

