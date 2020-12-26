Last updated on .From the section American Football

Brady won the Super Bowl six times with the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure a first NFL play-off spot since 2007 by throwing four first-half touchdown passes in a win over the Detroit Lions.

The 43-year-old, who sat out the second half, threw for 348 yards and completed 22 of 27 passes as his side won 47-7.

It was Brady's 300th regular-season NFL appearance and came in Detroit, where he made his NFL debut.

"Guys were making plays for me all over the field," he said.

"When we do play the way we're capable of playing, we're tough to beat. We have to learn to do it more consistently."

Brady is in his first season with the Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots, for whom he won a record six Super Bowls.

Already certain of a place in the play-offs are defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, plus the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

Elsewhere, the Miami Dolphins boosted their own play-off hopes with a dramatic 26-25 victory at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jason Sanders kicked a 44-yard field goal with one second remaining to win the game for the Dolphins, who will secure a play-off spot if they beat the Bills in their final regular-season fixture on 3 January.

Sanders' kick came just 18 seconds after the Raiders had seemingly won the game with a field goal by Daniel Carlson.

However, on first and 10 on his own 25, Ryan Fitzpatrick found a wide-open Mack Hollins for a 34-yard reception with Raiders defensive end Arden Key being penalised an additional 15 yards for grabbing Fitzpatrick's facemask.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals' 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers means the Chicago Bears can pip them to a play-off spot if they win their final two regular season games.

The Bears travel to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday before hosting the Packers next week.