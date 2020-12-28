Last updated on .From the section American Football

Dwayne Haskins, who was Washington's first-round draft pick in 2019, disappointed against Carolina Panthers

Washington have released quarterback Dwayne Haskins following his breach of coronavirus protocols.

Haskins, 23, was fined $40,000 (£29,400) and removed as a captain last week after being filmed at a party without wearing a mask.

He started Sunday's defeat by Carolina Panthers but was replaced in the fourth quarter, having lost possession with a fumble and thrown two interceptions.

Head coach Ron Rivera the move to release him "benefits both parties".

"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," Rivera said.

"I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways.

"We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."

Haskins completed 148 of 241 passes for 1,439 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has also fumbled six times.