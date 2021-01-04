Last updated on .From the section American Football

Three NFL head coaches - including the New York Jets' Adam Gase - have lost their jobs as teams look to rebuild at the end of the regular season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed Doug Marrone - who led them to 2017's AFC Championship game - while the Los Angeles Chargers fired Anthony Lynn.

Gase was sacked after a 2-14 season which started with 13 straight defeats.

Marrone oversaw one win in 16 games, the worst record in 2020, and Lynn went after another losing campaign.

It is 'Black Monday' in the NFL, the day when teams who missed out on the post-season tend to change head coaches and general managers as they rebuild for the 2021 season.

On Gase's dismissal, Jets chief executive Christopher Johnson said: "While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organisation - especially in our leadership positions - it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction."

Whoever is appointed by the Jaguars would be taking charge of the team with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who is also searching for a new general manager, said: "I'll always appreciate Doug's passion, grit and class, and I'm confident he will enjoy success in the next chapter of his career.

"The quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded."

Lynn's exit came after 5-11 and 7-9 records in 2019 and 2020, and Chargers owner Dean Spanos said: "This is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations."