After 17 brutal weeks of Covid-affected action, it's play-off time in the NFL.

Over the next three weekends, the top 14 teams will battle it out for a place in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa on Sunday, 7 February.

BBC Sport looks at five players who could make the difference.

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Brady has played in nine Super Bowls, winning six of them

The legendary quarterback is enjoying his swansong on the Florida coast. Brady, 43, has inspired the Bucs to their first play-off appearance since 2007, with the 40 touchdowns he has thrown bringing him his best return in 13 years.

There were questions about him at the start of the season following his departure from the New England Patriots, his home for 20 stellar years.

His answer has been emphatic and it would be foolish to bet against the Super Bowl's most successful player - he's won six of them - making his mark on the play-offs again.

Sunday, 10 January: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team (01:15 GMT)

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Alvin Kamara has scored 58 touchdowns for the Saints in four seasons

Kamara, 25, has come of age this season, scoring a league-high 21 touchdowns for this impressive Saints side.

With quarterback Drew Brees fit again, the talented back has been unstoppable, tying the record of six touchdowns in one game during a Christmas Day demolition of the Minnesota Vikings.

With receiver Michael Thomas back, the Saints are favourites to beat the Chicago Bears this weekend, provided Kamara shakes off the effects of Covid-19 after a positive test forced him to miss last Sunday's season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday, 10 January: Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints (21:40 GMT)

Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills)

Stefon Diggs has 127 receptions for the season - the most in the NFL

The Bills snapped up Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings in March 2020 in exchange for a first-round draft pick and the elite receiver has taken them to another level.

His 1,535 receiving yards leads the NFL and his link-up with the previously erratic quarterback Josh Allen has lit up the NFL.

How those two fare in unpicking a steely Colts defence will decide who gets the match-up with AFC top seed Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Saturday, 9 January: Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills (18:05 GMT)

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Lamar Jackson is 10 touchdowns behind his totals for the 2019 season

Jackson has been the dominant force behind the Ravens' five-game winning streak that clinched a wildcard play-off place in the AFC North.

At 6-5, the Ravens were in trouble, but Jackson has thrown 13 touchdowns and rushed for seven in their recent improved form, looking like the electric quarterback that swept to the MVP award last season.

The Ravens disappointed in their play-off defeat by the Tennessee Titans last January - Sunday's rematch offers the perfect opportunity for Jackson to get revenge.

Sunday, 10 January: Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans - listen to live commentary from 18:05 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Patrick Mahomes was handed the biggest contract in NFL history in July 2020, worth up to $503m (£403m)

Last season's Super Bowl MVP could not be left out, his meteoric form playing a major role in the Chiefs securing top seed in the AFC.

Quarterback Mahomes, 25, makes the impossible look simple and his partnerships with tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill have established the Chiefs as the NFL's best attacking force.

The San Francisco 49ers discovered in Super Bowl LIV that the Chiefs are never out of a game with Mahomes on the field.

They have a bye this weekend but will be favourites when they face either the Bills or the Colts next week.