Last updated on .From the section American Football

Saleh's work at the San Francisco 49ers' has drawn praise and they reached the Super Bowl in 2019

The New York Jets are set to appoint San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as head coach, a move which would make him the first Muslim to take charge of an NFL team.

Saleh, 41, has been with the 49ers since 2017 and has also worked for teams including the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seattle Seahawks and the Houston Texans.

The Jets fired Adam Gase as head coach after defeat by the New England Patriots.

They said they had "agreed in principle" for Saleh to take charge.

"Saleh will become the Jets' 20th head coach in franchise history and their 18th coach appointed to take Green and White reins before the start of a new season," the Jets posted on their website.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, a civil rights group, said Saleh would be the third Arab-American head coach in the NFL after Abe Gibron and Rich Kotite, but would be the first ever Muslim Head Coach

The appointment has been welcomed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights body, reported the US news network NBC.