Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs moved into the AFC Championship game as they narrowly defeated the Cleveland Browns 22-17.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran in a one-yard touchdown and then found Travis Kelce, who added a 20-yard score as the hosts led 19-3 at half-time.

Jarvis Landry scored a touchdown for the Browns, before Mahomes was ruled out with concussion after a heavy hit.

Kareem Hunt's touchdown brought the Browns close, but the Chiefs held on.

Mahomes had been in top form early on as the Chiefs looked to be easing through to a championship game against the Buffalo Bills on 24 January.

But he was then noticeably struggling with a toe injury in the second quarter and then in the third he was tackled by the Browns' Mack Wilson, with Mahomes' helmet hitting the ground.

When he tried to get to his feet, Mahomes' legs were unsteady and he had to be helped by his team-mates before he was then ruled out for the rest of the game through the concussion protocols.

The Chiefs will now be hoping he is fit enough to play in the AFC Championship game.

For most of the second half, the Chiefs relied on back-up quarterback Chad Henne and, although he threw one interception, he did complete six of his eight passes as the Chiefs advanced.

From 0-16 to giving the reigning champions a huge scare in the play-offs

The Chiefs will have home advantage at Arrowhead Stadium on 24 January when they face the Bills, who defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-3.

For the Browns, it has been a remarkable turnaround in the past few years as in 2016 they only won once all season and then did even worse in 2017 with a record of 0-16.

Their 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was their first post-season victory since 1 January 1995, and they were one score away from causing a shock against the Chiefs.

With capacity at Arrowhead Stadium limited to 17,000 people, the home fans saw the Chiefs march down the field on their first drive, with Mahomes rushing in from one yard.

The hosts did not have to wait long for their second touchdown as Mahomes found Kelce and he did the rest, jumping over a diving Browns defensive player for a 20-yard touchdown.

The Browns, whose team included Scottish punter Jamie Gilan, had a great chance to score at the end of the first half but Rashard Higgins, when diving for the line, was tackled by the Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen and fumbled the ball, losing possession.

Jarvis Landry scored one of the touchdowns for the Browns, who won 12 matches in the 2020 season, compared to 14 wins in total over the previous four campaigns

However, Landry's four-yard touchdown gave the visitors some hope and Mahomes' enforced absence set up a potential upset.

Hunt bundled his way through the middle of the Chiefs defence to make it a five-point game, but Henne and the Chiefs held their nerve.

In Sunday's second match, Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints to find out who will play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.