Last updated on .From the section American Football

Star quarterback Tom Brady will bid to win a seventh Super Bowl on Sunday, after winning six with his previous team

Super Bowl 55 on the BBC Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Date: Sunday, 7 February Starts: 23:30 GMT Preview: Watch the NFL Show on Saturday night on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online. Live coverage: Watch on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online from 23:00; Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; Follow live text and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Super Bowl takes place this Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on favourites the Kansas City Chiefs.

But how well do you know your Super Bowl champions? See how many winners you can name since 2000 in our quiz.

You have four minutes to get 13 teams. Good luck.

And don't forget, you can watch Super Bowl 55 live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 23:00 GMT.

The answers are based on the date of the Super Bowl rather than the season it took place in.