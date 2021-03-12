Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tom Brady helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl in February, only the franchise's second title after victory in 2002

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has signed a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will keep him at the team beyond his 45th birthday.

Brady, 43, led the Bucs to the Super Bowl title last month in his first year after leaving the New England Patriots.

Victory over the Kansas City Chiefs extended his record for most titles by an NFL player.

"In pursuit of eight," said Brady on social media. external-link

"We're keeping the band together."

Already widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time, Brady joined the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020 on a two-year $50m (£36m) deal, having won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

The Bucs have not disclosed the length or value of Brady's new deal, but confirmed he has signed through at least the 2022 season.

"Already the oldest player, at the age of 43, to earn a championship ring after leading the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV, Brady is now signed with the Buccaneers through at least his age-45 season," they said in a statement.

Brady has thrown the most touchdown passes in NFL history and is second to only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in most passing yards.

He has won three NFL Most Valuable Player titles and been named Super Bowl MVP five times, including in last month's win.