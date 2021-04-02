Last updated on .From the section American Football

Deshaun Watson was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is being investigated by police amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour and sexual assault.

Watson, 25, is the subject of 21 civil lawsuits from female masseuses accusing him of assault or sexual misconduct.

On Friday, Houston Police said it had received a formal report from one complainant and is now investigating.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer said he welcomed the launch of the "long overdue" investigation.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said in a statement released in March external-link , before going on to allege one of the women was attempting to extort money from him.

One of the latest lawsuits launched against Watson alleges he made "obscene sexual gestures" and exposed himself, before groping his victim and forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

Last week, his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said his team had found "strong evidence" that one of the women's stories was false.

"Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser," Hardin said on Friday. "We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said it was "monitoring all developments".