Tebow was a first-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos in 2010

Former quarterback Tim Tebow is set to return to the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal - as a tight end.

Tebow, 33, previously played three seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets nearly a decade ago.

He then switched careers in 2016 to play Minor League Baseball with the New York Mets, before retiring in February.

"I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," he added.

"I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my team-mates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow, who was a first-round pick in 2010, will be led by his former Florida college coach Urban Meyer and will join Jaguars' 90-player roster.

During his time in the NFL, Tebow also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, but was never selected for their regular-season roster.

The NFL 2021 season is due to begin in September.