The Houston Texans are among a host of NFL teams to have played at Wembley in recent years

The NFL has begun a search for a suitable host city in Germany as it looks to increase the number of regular-season games played overseas.

London has staged 28 NFL games since 2007, and regular-season contests have also been played in Mexico.

The NFL points to a 20% increase in TV viewers in Germany since 2017 for its decision to explore possible venues.

"We are very excited about the development of our German fanbase," NFL head of UK & Europe Brett Gosper said.

"The time is right to identify a partner who can execute a game at NFL standards.

"This process is designed to explore potential local partnerships, stadium suitability and game logistics. Identifying a preferred host city is a key step in bringing regular-season NFL games to our millions of German fans."

Should the NFL's search be successful, it would see International Series games played in mainland Europe for the first time.

NFL owners recently agreed that from 2022 all 32 teams would play internationally at least once every eight years, with up to four games per year to be scheduled outside the US.