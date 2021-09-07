NFL: How to follow the 2021 season on the BBC
The 2021 NFL season starts on 9 September, with two shows a week on the BBC during the season and live coverage of Super Bowl 56 in California next February.
The NFL Show, presented by Dan Walker along with pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, will feature in-depth analysis, insight and all the key action and storylines.
The first of the season's programmes will be available to watch on-demand on BBC iPlayer from 22:30 BST on Friday. It will be broadcast on BBC One at 1am on Sunday, 12 September.
In addition, NFL This Week will be broadcast on BBC Two at 23:15 BST on Tuesday, 14 September, and will also be available on demand on iPlayer.
Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app will continue every Sunday evening, with video highlights and clips available during the week in addition to reports and news stories.
The new season begins on Thursday, 9 September with Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting NFC East side the Dallas Cowboys and concludes on 13, February 2022 at Super Bowl 56 in the SoFi Stadium, California, home to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.
The NFL also returns to the UK after an enforced break in 2020, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting two games.
Coverage
All times are BST/GMT and are subject to change
Sunday 12 September
01:00-01:30 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 14 September
23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Sunday 19 September
00:40-01:10 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 21 September
23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Sunday 26 September
00:40-01:10 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 28 September
23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Sunday 3 October
00:35-01:05 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 5 October
23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Sunday 10 October
00:15-00:45 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Sunday 10 October
23:35-00:35 - NFL: Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets Highlights - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 12 October
23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Saturday 16 October
23:50-00:20 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Sunday 17 October
14:00-18:30 - NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 19 October
23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Saturday 23 October
23:50-00:20 - The NHL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Tuesday 26 October
23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
Late Changes
Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check you local listings for more detailed information.
