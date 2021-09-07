Last updated on .From the section American Football

The 2021 NFL season starts on 9 September, with two shows a week on the BBC during the season and live coverage of Super Bowl 56 in California next February.

The NFL Show, presented by Dan Walker along with pundits Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, will feature in-depth analysis, insight and all the key action and storylines.

The first of the season's programmes will be available to watch on-demand on BBC iPlayer from 22:30 BST on Friday. It will be broadcast on BBC One at 1am on Sunday, 12 September.

In addition, NFL This Week will be broadcast on BBC Two at 23:15 BST on Tuesday, 14 September, and will also be available on demand on iPlayer.

Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app will continue every Sunday evening, with video highlights and clips available during the week in addition to reports and news stories.

The new season begins on Thursday, 9 September with Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting NFC East side the Dallas Cowboys and concludes on 13, February 2022 at Super Bowl 56 in the SoFi Stadium, California, home to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL also returns to the UK after an enforced break in 2020, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting two games.

Coverage

All times are BST/GMT and are subject to change

Sunday 12 September

01:00-01:30 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday 14 September

23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 19 September

00:40-01:10 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday 21 September

23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 26 September

00:40-01:10 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday 28 September

23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 3 October

00:35-01:05 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday 5 October

23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 10 October

00:15-00:45 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 10 October

23:35-00:35 - NFL: Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets Highlights - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday 12 October

23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Saturday 16 October

23:50-00:20 - The NFL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Sunday 17 October

14:00-18:30 - NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday 19 October

23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Saturday 23 October

23:50-00:20 - The NHL Show - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Tuesday 26 October

23:15-00:05 - NFL This Week - BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

