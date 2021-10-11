Lamar Jackson shines as Baltimore Ravens beat Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in overtime
Lamar Jackson threw for four touchdowns and a career-high 442 yards as the Baltimore Ravens fought back to beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.
The Ravens trailed 22-3 when Marquise Brown claimed a 43-yard score with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jackson, 24, then hit Mark Andrews for two touchdowns to make it 25-25, before Brown claimed the decisive score.
"It's one of the greatest performances I've ever seen," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of his quarterback.
Jackson, the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season, completed 37 of 43 passes and also found tight end Andrews for two-point conversions after each of his touchdowns - the latter levelling the score with 39 seconds left in regulation time.
The Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a field goal to make it 25-9 early in the fourth quarter. His 37-yard try was then blocked by Calais Campbell with 4:29 remaining before he sent a 47-yard attempt wide as time expired.
That allowed the Ravens to claim a 31-25 win with a five-yard touchdown for Brown on the first possession of overtime, making it 22 unanswered points.
They also improved to 4-1 for the season, going clear of Cincinnati and Cleveland at the top of the AFC North.
Two Jonathan Taylor touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) either side of a Michael Pittman score had put Indianapolis well clear in Baltimore.
Yet the Colts slipped to 1-4 despite quarterback Carson Wentz completing 25 of 35 passes for a career-high 402 yards, while running back Taylor claimed 169 yards (a career-best 116 receiving, 53 rushing).
The teams combined for 1,036 yards - 523 for Baltimore, 513 for Indianapolis - while the Ravens rushed for 86 yards, ending their record-tying, 43-game streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games.
Andrews caught 11 passes for 147 yards for Baltimore, while Brown had nine receptions for 125 yards.
