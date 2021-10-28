Last updated on .From the section American Football

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns against the Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers ended the Arizona Cardinals' unbeaten start to the season with a 24-21 win thanks to a game-winning interception by Rasul Douglas.

Douglas, who joined the Packers last month after being released by the Cardinals, intercepted Kyler Murray's pass which - had it reached AJ Green in the end zone - would have given Cardinals the lead with seconds left.

The win was a seventh-successive success for the Packers and they join the Cardinals in having 7-1 records in their respective NFC divisions.

Green Bay's preparations were disrupted after receivers Devante Adams and Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for Covid-19.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw for two touchdowns, praised his team-mates' resilience, saying: "This is a scrappy team.

"This is a tough, physical, gritty team. To watch our defence finish off the game like that on the road - it's going to be a great freaking ride back to Green Bay."

Running back Chase Edmonds had given the Cardinals the lead with an early touchdown but the Packers soon hit back when Aaron Jones powered through for a touchdown.

The Packers led 10-7 at the break, but Rodgers found veteran Randall Cobb in the end zone shortly after to make it 17-7.

James Conner responded immediately with a Cardinals touchdown before another from Cobb made it 24-14 to the Packers.

Conner's second score made it 24-21 with 11 minutes left and, thanks to Douglas' interception, they managed to hold on despite the Cardinals getting to the edge of their end zone with a drive that started on their own one-yard live with 3:23 on the clock.