The Los Angeles Rams suffered another defeat under coach Sean McVay as they were beaten 31-10 by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

It is the worst two-game run the team have had since McVay arrived in 2017.

New Rams signing Odell Beckham Jr made his debut, but the wide receiver could not turn the tide for his new side.

"This was a humbling night for us as a team and a great opportunity for us to be able to take a deep breath," McVay said.

"[We'll] step away, look at the things that we need to correct, particularly offensively over the last couple of weeks. We're going to figure this thing out and we're going to come back swinging. I promise you that, these last seven games of the regular season."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted twice early on, as his side started on the back foot, as the hosts ran the ball 44 times to take the win.

It leaves the Rams second in the NFC West, with seven wins and three defeats, ahead of the third-placed 49ers who have won four and lost five.

McVay's Rams now have a bye week before they face the Green Bay Packers on 28 November.