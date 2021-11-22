Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tom Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for the Bucs

Tom Brady passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants 30-10.

Chris Godwin and Mike Evans caught touchdown passes as the Bucs bounced back from two successive defeats.

The Super Bowl champions were given a boost as Rob Gronkowski returned after six games out with a rib injury, catching six passes for 71 yards.

"Losing two straight really sucks in the NFL, just glad it's not three straight," said 44-year-old Brady.

"We executed a little bit better, but still left a few scores out there I thought. But overall it's a good win for our team.

"Every year has its different challenges and you've seen this year a lot of crazy things happen."

The Bucs' victory was helped by a poor performance by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who passed for just 167 yards, gave up two interceptions and was sacked twice.

They improve to seven wins and three defeats and top the NFC South by two games from the New Orleans Saints, while the Giants remain rooted to the bottom of the NFC East with just three wins from 10 games.