The Patriots ran the ball 46 times compared to 25 by Buffalo

The New England Patriots maintained the number one seed in the AFC Conference with a 14-10 win at the Buffalo Bills.

The six-time Super Bowl winners leaned on their running game to grind out a seventh straight win, improving to 9-4 above the Bills (7-5) in the AFC East.

On a wet and windy night in Buffalo, New England ran the ball 46 times and Mac Jones attempted only three passes - the fewest in any NFL game since 1974.

Two field goals kept the Patriots clear after Damien Harris' 64-yard score.

The Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday allowed New England, recovering from their first losing season in 20 years, to move into the AFC's top seed, which guarantees a first-round bye in the play-offs.

At one point the Patriots ran 32 consecutive running plays, with Harris rushing for a total of 111 yards, including a career-long touchdown.