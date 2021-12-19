Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tampa Bay had scored 30 points or more in their last four games before Sunday's scoreless defeat

Tom Brady failed to register a score for only the third time in his NFL career as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were beaten 9-0 by New Orleans Saints.

Three Brett Maher field goals meant the Bucs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, missed the chance to secure a play-off place.

Brady, 44, turned the ball over twice and was sacked four times as he was shut out for the first time since 2006.

"I don't think we were much good at anything tonight," said Brady.

"I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things. We have got to do better in every facet of offensive football to score points. We're not going to win scoring no points."

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady last week threw the 700th touchdown of his career in a thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Bucs still lead the NFC South standings but running back Leonard Fournette and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans suffered injuries during the home defeat at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

They face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday (18:00 GMT) looking to seal the division title and a place in the play-offs.

Brady said: "We've got to get a lot better. Got to get back to work. There's a lot of football left."