Ben Roethlisberger passed for a touchdown in what was potentially his last home game for the Pittsburgh Steelers as his side beat the Cleveland Browns 26-14 at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger, 39, walked out to the coin toss alone in front of a sold-out crowd, in honour of his 18-year career.

"I'm so thankful for these fans and this place, there's no place like it," Roethlisberger said after the game.

"This is home," added Roethlisberger, who has been with the team since 2004.

In a victory that kept the Steelers' outside hopes of making the play-offs alive, rookie Najee Harris ran a career-best 188 yards for a touchdown, with Chris Boswell kicking four field goals.

TJ Watt also recorded a career-high four of Pittsburgh's nine sacks to take him to 21.5 for the season.

Watt is now one sack off the all-time record set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001.

The Pittsburgh defence limited Cleveland to 232 yards, while the Steelers gained 299.

Fans paid tribute to Roethlisberger in what was his likely last home game for the Steelers

Speaking after the game, Roethlisberger added: "I was born in Ohio, but I live here and I'll always be here. These fans and this place means so much to me and my family and always will.

"I've always said they're the best fans in all of sport and I'll stick by that until the day I die.

"To see all the signs and jerseys and to hear them cheer for me coming out of the tunnel, I don't know that I'll ever put that into words."

Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull paid tribute to Roethlisberger's career by taking out a full, front-page advertisement in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday to thank the quarterback.

Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II also thanked Roethlisberger for a "great 18 years".