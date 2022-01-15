Last updated on .From the section American Football

Ja'Marr Chase had nine catches for a game-high 116 receiving yards and three carries for 23 rushing yards

NFL play-offs on the BBC: Wildcard round Preview: Watch The NFL Show on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online. Live coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra of San Francisco v Dallas Cowboys on Sunday (21:00 GMT); Follow live text and in-play clips on Sunday (17:30 GMT) and Tuesday (01:00 GMT) on the BBC Sport website and app.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 to celebrate their first NFL play-off win in 31 years.

Just two years ago the Bengals had the league's worst record and selected Joe Burrow with the first draft pick.

The quarterback, 25, threw touchdown passes to CJ Uzomah and Tyler Boyd as the hosts led 20-13 at half-time.

And although Las Vegas could have tied the game at the death, the Bengals intercepted to win the opening game of the NFL's wildcard weekend.

Both teams ended the regular season with a 10-7 record, but the Bengals had home-field advantage after winning the AFC North division for the first time in six years.

The Raiders were playing just their second play-off game since losing Super Bowl 37 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 and led through an early field goal.

And although the Bengals never trailed after Burrow found Uzomah and Boyd in the end zone, Cincinnati's second touchdown should not have stood.

A whistle was blown after Burrow's pass and before Boyd's catch, for the quarterback stepping out of bounds, and although it was blown incorrectly, the down should have been replayed.

The Raiders managed to hit straight back with a Zay Jones touchdown right before the half and pushed for another score at the end of the fourth quarter.

But Derek Carr's throw towards Jones with 17 seconds left was picked off by Germaine Pratt on Cincinnati's two-yard line to end their run of eight play-off defeats.