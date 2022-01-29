Tom Brady: NFL great retires after winning seven Super Bowls

Last updated on .From the section American Footballcomments182

Breaking news

Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in NFL history, has retired aged 44.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won seven Super Bowls in an astonishing career spanning 22 seasons.

The five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player won six titles with the New England Patriots before his final triumph with the Buccaneers last year.

His final game was a 30-27 defeat by the Los Angeles Rams in the play-offs, when his heroics narrowly failed to see the Bucs fight back from 27-3 down.

Brady, a three-time NFL season MVP, had a year remaining on his Tampa contract and has previously talked about playing beyond his 45th birthday, which is a month before the start of next season.

However he has chosen bring a close to his playing career in the NFL, 20 years of which were spent with the Patriots.

As first reported by ESPN,external-link Brady's decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health.

'The greatest professional athlete we have seen'

"Tom Brady should be the first player in history to be in the Hall of Fame while he's still playing," two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora told BBC One after Brady won his seventh ring in February 2021.

"What this man has done is almost beyond belief, almost beyond words. I cannot describe the level of difficulty, what it took for this man to do what he's done.

"Every single year this guy's been doubted, every single year this man rises to the top like a phoenix. This guy is the greatest professional athlete we have seen in history, and this goes for any sport. And I'm not just saying that to be hyperbolic.

"What this guy is doing in the quarterback position - the hardest position to play in sports - winning over and over again... my hat's off to this guy."

More to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

182 comments

  • Comment posted by Rondowriter, today at 20:18

    I think that this is one occasion where we can all agree that this is the GOAT in his sport.

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 20:20

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Nobody can argue against you.

  • Comment posted by jabbawockee, today at 20:24

    Anyone who can play this sport when they are 44 deserve all the accolades - winning x7 superbowls is as good as it gets, top GOAT!

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 20:34

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      End of an era. Love him or hate him, you had to respect him. He will be missed.

  • Comment posted by stavros74, today at 20:20

    Won more super bowls than any team in history! A bona fide legend and it’s been a privilege to witness true greatness

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:35

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Thanks for the memories Tom.

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 20:22

    The GOAT. Not naturally gifted at the game. Worked and worked and worked to be the best. Going out at the top.

    And before you post “no one cares about American Football” just remember that they sell out Wembley everyone they’re here and have great viewing figures on Sky

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 20:31

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      And when the London Jaguars are playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
      It’ll be a sell out every time

  • Comment posted by Dombo, today at 20:26

    As a 49ers fan, and a big fan of Joe Montana, it pains me to say it, but Brady is the GOAT. The comeback against the Falcons was simply incredible. Will to win and keep going beyond the age of 40. Incredible.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:43

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      When I heard the news, I told my wife that Tom Brady had just retired. Her reaction - "Thank God!".

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 20:24

    What a player ,what an amazing career , the comeback in 2017 in the Superbowlm against Atlanta Falcons was one of a kind . 7 Super Bowl wins ,can’t see that record ever ever ever getting besting or even close to it ! And he is married to that Super Bowl so,e guys get all the luck . Well done Tom fantastic player .

  • Comment posted by timncfc, today at 20:23

    What a career. It’s going to be very weird watching the NFL without its greatest player of all time or pantomime villain depending on who you support. The longevity is what’s most crazy to me

  • Comment posted by anon, today at 20:21

    Thanks for everything, Tom. You are now, always, and forever, the greatest.

  • Comment posted by Jim M, today at 20:24

    What a player and career. Even folks who aren't fans can appreciate he's the best ever

  • Comment posted by Mikelink, today at 20:23

    Really thought he was going to do it again during that nearly comeback against against Rams. What a career and what a player he was.

  • Comment posted by Disgusted of Essex, today at 20:29

    What can you say about the GOAT!
    What a player 22 years 7 super bowl wins a real legend.
    Thanks Tom for all the memories I will miss you.

  • Comment posted by PaxmanMustStay, today at 20:28

    Brilliant. Beyond brilliant. Enjoy your retirement well deserved

  • Comment posted by turtlrock, today at 20:24

    Great guy and player the sport will miss him

  • Comment posted by Kiwi Cricket Tragic, today at 20:22

    Legend. From one of the last picks in the draft to the first pick on an all-time starting line up.

  • Comment posted by Hello, today at 20:33

    A real player, Brady.
    Respected in the game.
    Super Bowl champ.
    Even did it at Tampa Bay.
    Did it all. Well done Tom.

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 20:31

    To win a superbowl aged 43 with a team you've just joined is nothing less than sporting legend. People said it was all Belichick but that theory was firmly laid to rest. One of the all time NFL greats.

  • Comment posted by Gurner, today at 20:29

    Legend 🏈😎

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 20:22

    One of the all time greats, in any sport. Absolute Legend

  • Comment posted by Jumbo, today at 20:21

    Just one of best of all time.

    • Reply posted by johnyboy0, today at 20:23

      johnyboy0 replied:
      Thé best

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 20:20

    Go well TB wow at 44 he still had loads to offer, great NFL player

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport