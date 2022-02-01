Tom Brady: NFL great and seven-time Super Bowl winner confirms retirement

Tom Brady, one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, has confirmed his retirement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, won seven Super Bowls in an astonishing career spanning 22 seasons.

Brady won six titles with the New England Patriots before his final triumph with the Buccaneers last year.

The five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player is retiring after deciding he could no longer make the "competitive commitment" to continue.

His final game in the NFL was a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the play-offs, when his heroics narrowly failed to pull off a sensational comeback from 27-3 down.

Brady, a three-time NFL season MVP, had a year remaining on his contract with the Bucs.

In a statement posted on social media, he said: "I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

"My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you're in it every day, you really don't think about any kind of ending.

"As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against - the competition was fierce and deep, just how we like it.

"But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and revisit them often.

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Following Brady's announcement, the Patriots tweeted:external-link "It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, Tom Brady."

Meanwhile the Buccaneers said:external-link "Memories to last a lifetime. Thank you."

View more on twitter

Brady played in 10 Super Bowls, including an incredible comeback from 28-3 down against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, and had a perfect 16-0 regular season with the Patriots in 2007.

He won a Super Bowl in three different decades and retires after amassing a career-high 5,316 passing yards.

Brady also leads the all-time passing statistics, with 84,520 yards - more than 4,000 clear of his nearest rival, the retired Drew Brees.

His announcement on Tuesday comes after conflicting reports over the weekend about his future.

It was widely reported on Saturday evening that he had decided to retire, but his company TB12 Sports then deleted a tweet appearing to confirm the news.

And later, speaking to the NFL Network, Brady's father Tom Brady Sr said his son had not yet "made a final decision".external-link

On Monday, the former Patriots superstar said he was considering his future on a day-to-day basis.

Tom Brady celebrates winning the Super Bowl last year
Tom Brady won his seventh and final Super Bowl last year

'An incredible competitor and leader'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Brady would be remembered "as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL".

He added: "An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.

"Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments."

Two-time Superb Bowl winner Peyton Manning paid tribute to his former rival, saying: "Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career.

"To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels, is absolutely incredible. It was an honour and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field.

"I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!"

Brady's career in numbers

Super Bowl appearances: 10

Super Bowls won: 7 (record) - 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Super Bowls lost: 3 - 2008, 2012, 2018

Super Bowl touchdown passes: 21 (record)

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player: 5 (record) - 2002, 2004, 2015, 2017, 2021

NFL Most Valuable Player: 3 - 2007, 2010, 2017

NFL Comeback Player of the Year - 2009

Pro Bowl (all-star) selections: 14

NFL touchdown pass leader: 2002, 2007, 2010, 2015

NFL passing yards leader: 2005, 2007, 2017

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

218 comments

  • Comment posted by Mort, today at 14:53

    I was never a Patriots fan, so I really disliked Tom Brady, but only because of what an incredible QB he was. Really the End of an Era!

    • Reply posted by philip, today at 14:56

      philip replied:
      My sentiments exactly. Good luck Tom you ruined many a Sunday for me and my team over the seasons

  • Comment posted by BosBrit, today at 14:55

    Whether your a fan of the NFL or not, to be at the top of your sport for 22 years is incredible. He may be named the MVP this year, too. Started at the top and ends at the top.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 15:19

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Your last sentence should have read: 'Started at the top, stayed at the top and ends at the top'. He really didn't had a bad year during his career.

  • Comment posted by U19950402, today at 14:54

    More superbowl trophies than any team in the nfl :)

  • Comment posted by Supercheerio, today at 14:54

    Definitely the GOAT, nobody else really comes close to him. Doubt his Superbowl winning records will ever be surpassed.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:27

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Not disputing your comment, still it is hard to compare QBs and other positional players, from different eras accurately as the game has changed so much over the decades, especially in terms of defending against the pass and QB protection.

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 14:52

    What a legend. You will always be remembered! Have a nice retirement👏

  • Comment posted by jamesfaux, today at 15:01

    A quite remarkable career of unprecedented achievement. To be that good still into your mid 40s in such a tough sport is astonishing.

    He has allied exceptional talent to the utmost hard work and dedication for over 2 decades. He’s the ideal role model to each and every aspiring athlete.

  • Comment posted by Chippelsea, today at 14:52

    Fantastic player, he deserves all the plaudits that will come his way.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 14:51

    GOAT

    • Reply posted by Nandiowl, today at 15:04

      Nandiowl replied:
      Second greatest. He was never as good as Peyton Manning.

  • Comment posted by A Williams, today at 15:01

    An absolutely ridiculous sporting achievement to play at such a high level for so long. Well played!

  • Comment posted by Mortons9, today at 15:00

    Not exactly breaking news when it was known on Saturday!

    • Reply posted by Russ, today at 15:04

      Russ replied:
      Not exactly breaking news period

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 14:57

    Well, someone will have to go some to surpass his achievements. It's been a wonderful career. Farewell, Tom!

  • Comment posted by AMG1964, today at 14:55

    Went beyond maximising his talent. To stay at the top across that many draft cycles makes him the greatest IMHO.

  • Comment posted by Nik, today at 15:18

    This is not a NEWS story, in the UK it's just a minority sports item

    • Reply posted by Kamann71, today at 15:24

      Kamann71 replied:
      Dont read it then

  • Comment posted by brad, today at 15:16

    Why has the BBC got this fixation with American football, basketball and baseball? Why not give the same exposure to home grown sports that have a bigger audience?

    • Reply posted by West, today at 15:18

      West replied:
      You really think county cricket has a bigger audience than the NFL, NBA or NBL?

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 14:52

    Gronk will follow

    • Reply posted by Gazdaspaz, today at 15:08

      Gazdaspaz replied:
      Definitely, Gronk has looked well past it this year. Still a useful target inside the 10 yard line but he looked like he as really struggling at times.

  • Comment posted by Dey do dough dont dey dough, today at 15:19

    Who cares. Such a boring sport, like watching paint dry. Yawwwwwnnnnnn ZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

    • Reply posted by RonsSlipperDipper , today at 15:23

      RonsSlipperDipper replied:
      Here's someone who didn't see the Bengals/Chiefs game

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 15:08

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Mitchie, today at 15:12

      Mitchie replied:
      If you don’t know who he us, why even read the article, let alone navigate to the comments section and leave a comment? Why not just move on to a story that does interest you? Very strange behaviour.

  • Comment posted by vamosrafa, today at 15:04

    Here we go again. We all knew it was true the first time, just Tom threw a fit that it wasn’t on his terms.

    It’s clear that he’s the GoaT of Quarterbacks but it’s a team sport and he’s had good support for his titles and excellent coaching. Still, the game will miss him, but it couldn’t last forever.

    • Reply posted by fallingintheTunbridgeWells, today at 15:15

      fallingintheTunbridgeWells replied:
      True. The Bucs defense line won the last trophy and being the QB with Bill Belichick in charge helps alot. Nonetheless Mr Brady was one hell of a player.

  • Comment posted by K-Dogg, today at 14:58

    Under pretty much any metric then he's the yardstick. But the main one, super bowl rings, head and shoulders above anyone else.

    • Reply posted by NitPicker1, today at 15:01

      NitPicker1 replied:
      which is it - metric or yards?

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 14:56

    The best the NFL has had! Simply the best. Go well TB im sure you’ll make a success with whatever you attempt next in life

