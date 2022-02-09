Last updated on .From the section American Football

Osi Umenyiora of the New York Giants tackles a Miami Dolphins player during the NFL's first international game at Wembley in 2007

The NFL's international expansion will continue in 2022 with the first regular season games held in Germany.

Munich and Frankfurt have been chosen as the host cities, with one game per season until 2025.

The 2022 season will feature five overseas games, with three in London, one in Mexico and one in Germany.

Germany's first game will take place at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, with Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park hosting the following year.

"We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The UK has staged NFL games for 15 years, starting in 2007 when the Miami Dolphins played the New York Giants at Wembley Stadium.

The success of the early years in London led to an expansion to three fixtures per season in 2014 while there were four games in 2019, although the impact of Covid meant there were no games in 2020 and only two in 2021.

Wembley will host one game in 2022, while the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host two after Spurs agreed a 10-year deal with the NFL in 2015. Twickenham has also hosted games in past.

The international fixtures for the forthcoming season are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.