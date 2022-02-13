Super Bowl 2022: Rams hold nerve to claim late 23-20 win over Bengals

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

The Los Angeles Rams claimed a late touchdown to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals looked set to win their first Super Bowl - just two years after being the NFL's worst team.

But the Rams' star-studded roster produced when it mattered most, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading a game-winning 15-play drive.

With just 1:25 left, Cooper Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Rams their second NFL title.

Kupp was then named the game's Most Valuable Player, adding to the Offensive Player of the Year award he won last week.

With the game taking place at SoFi Stadium, the Rams are just the second team to play in a Super Bowl in their own stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last year's NFL title.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 03:42

    The LA Tams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch the Global Worldwide Workd Chsmpions Chspionship Cup Bowl in HandFootball club championship. Yey!

  • Comment posted by IB, today at 03:36

    So Eminem took that knee after all! The NFL can't tell him what to do 👌🏽

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 03:33

    Why does the BBC waste our licence money on covering this boring, pointless, inane, tedious, rank, stupid, moronic, dull, opaque, enervating, soul-destroying rubbish parading as a sport?

    • Reply posted by Stulad, today at 03:34

      Stulad replied:
      Because it’s fracking awesome

  • Comment posted by MP4, today at 03:32

    Loved the game but Nat Coombs is the dullest most uncharasmatic presenter, ever. Please get someone new for 2023.

    • Reply posted by Stulad, today at 03:35

      Stulad replied:
      He was great really knew his stuff. BBC destroyed Sky this year.

  • Comment posted by dsl000001, today at 03:32

    A team without a running game shouldn’t be able to win the Super Bowl.

    Just a view

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 03:28

    Not a classic but enjoyed none the less.

    And great half time show 😎

    And don’t both commenting how you think its “rubbish” soccer fans!!

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 03:30

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Seen far better half time shows

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 03:27

    I think justice after the face mask wasn’t called on the bengals. Well done Kupp, Donald, Stafford and the Rams

  • Comment posted by tjs, today at 03:25

    Stan Kronke the dullest man in sport. Now sell Arsenal to someone who cares.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 03:29

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Nearly as dull as the Glaziers

  • Comment posted by Hmmm, today at 03:24

    Fantastic season with fitting finish. Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by JasonR, today at 03:24

    Nobody's talking about the half-time show? Yes, it was that bad.

    • Reply posted by Stulad, today at 03:39

      Stulad replied:
      Tell me you’re a Coldplay fan without telling me you’re a Coldplay fan.

      I hear, but if you don’t like 2001 god help you.

  • Comment posted by Stulad, today at 03:21

    Superb Super Bowl but BBC have some respect for those who couldn’t stay up and make this headline spoiler free!

    • Reply posted by Stulad, today at 03:23

      Stulad replied:
      Also Cooper Kupp what a performance, great to see a non QB MVP

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 03:19

    Been an amazing post season, capped off by a tense and close Superbowl.

    No horse in this race, but enjoyed the thrills Bengals have provided and wanted their fairytale to come true.

    But if Donald does retire, then this is his fairytale and fully deserving. Kupp was a superhero too.

    Great game!

  • Comment posted by SnowDog, today at 03:18

    I don't which was worse, the bbc show or the officials at the end of the game.

    • Reply posted by Doggy1, today at 03:24

      Doggy1 replied:
      Or the none call at the start of the 2nd half. Blatant face mask not called and scores a TD and next play Rams had an interception. 10 points right there when it should have been 1st and 25 from their own 10.

  • Comment posted by dlions, today at 03:17

    Yup, way to buy a Championship.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 03:16

    To the inevitable trolls.

    Yes its called football and they throw the ball

    Yes they call themselves world champions and its only played in the USA.

    But its the greatest sport on earth and nobody cares what you think.

    • Reply posted by Groucho55, today at 03:21

      Groucho55 replied:
      Yes it’s called opinion and everyone is entitled to have one, and yes, in my opinion it is absolutely no where near the greatest sport on earth

  • Comment posted by Smash41, today at 03:13

    I'm so tired of NFL games being decided by awful officiating. Refs swallowed the flags all game then decide to get involved at the end.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 03:19

      Y0U replied:
      Flags balanced out. Bengals td at the start of the 2nd half was a clear facemask.

  • Comment posted by DefectivePancreas, today at 03:13

    Just imagine how good Joe Burrow would be if he had protection? In all fairness, the Bengals never looked like pulling away from the Rams. If Stafford and co had have employed the passing game like the did in the first quarter as opposed to the running game, they may have won it at a canter.

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 03:13

    Always good commenting on a Super Bowl on the BBC, mainly because the people who spend their time commenting on sports that they don’t like are asleep.

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 03:15

      Bigpad replied:
      Yes! Trolls mostly asleep, gearing up for tomorrow's HYS

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 03:13

    Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp should share the MVP award. That Bengals drop on 3rd down near the end was huge and swung the momentum back.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 03:25

      Andrew replied:
      First dropped pass of his season..🙄

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 03:12

    As a Bengals fan I'm F'ing gutted. However watching the interview with Stafford and his wife before hand it's hard to begrudge him this win. Hopefully a brighter future for Bengals than there has been in my life time. What a post season though. Every game full of action.

