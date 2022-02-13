Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Los Angeles Rams claimed a late touchdown to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The Bengals looked set to win their first Super Bowl - just two years after being the NFL's worst team.

But the Rams' star-studded roster produced when it mattered most, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading a game-winning 15-play drive.

With just 1:25 left, Cooper Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Rams their second NFL title.

Kupp was then named the game's Most Valuable Player, adding to the Offensive Player of the Year award he won last week.

With the game taking place at SoFi Stadium, the Rams are just the second team to play in a Super Bowl in their own stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last year's NFL title.

