Van Jefferson had a pretty hectic Sunday

LA Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had to cut his Super Bowl celebrations short and rush to hospital when his wife Samaria went into labour.

It was a big night for 25-year-old Jefferson. First, he picks up a Super Bowl winner's ring - then, just hours later, his second child is born.

"I got three prizes today - my wife, my son and the Super Bowl," he said on Instagram Live.

Earlier on Sunday, Jefferson's wife, Samaria, posted pictures on her Instagram story of the view from her seats at the SoFi stadium, LA, where she had turned up to watch her husband play in the NFL title-decider against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, she then went into labour during the game and was spotted leaving on a stretcher.

In an interview with the Athletic external-link , Samaria said the official due date was 17 February but had asked Van not to be informed until the game was over if she went into labour.

"I said, 'You play, I'll see you at the hospital afterwards.' That's what it is. I will never take that moment away from him," she said.

The Rams secured victory 23-20 thanks to a late touchdown and video footage shows Jefferson rushing off to meet his wife on discovering the news after the match.

Jefferson finished the game with four catches for 23 yards. He may not have got to spend much time toasting victory with teammates, but he adds a new son to his young family. Can't say fairer than that.