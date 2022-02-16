Last updated on .From the section American Football

Thousands of fans lined the streets of LA for the city's first trophy parade since the LA Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2014

Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp has dedicated his team's Super Bowl 56 victory to Kobe Bryant.

A five-time NBA champion, the Los Angeles Lakers great died aged 41 in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

After scoring two touchdowns in Sunday's win, Kupp was named the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player and wore a Lakers Bryant jersey during the Rams' trophy parade on Wednesday.

"Kobe is a part of this," said Kupp. "He belongs here, he set the standard."

In the six years since returning to LA from St Louis, the Rams have built a star-studded roster and beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to claim the team's second Super Bowl win.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, 30, added: "We built a super team. If we can bring the super team back, why not run it back? We could be world champs again!"

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, 34, led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team, helping Kupp to a breakout season.

The 28-year-old was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year and he, Stafford and Donald were all presented with keys to the city.

With the showpiece being staged at SoFi Stadium, the Rams also became the second team to win the NFL's championship game in their own stadium, after Tampa Bay last year.

The game was also the first Super Bowl to be staged in the LA region since 1993, and the Rams were based in St Louis when they previously lifted the Lombardi trophy in 2000.

The trophy parade featured the Rams' cheerleaders

Rams' fans celebrated the franchise's first Super Bowl win since 2000

The Rams were based in LA from 1946-1994 before returning in 2016

Cooper Kupp, Sunday's Most Valuable Player, holds the Lombardi trophy aloft

LA's city skyline provided the backdrop to the Rams' trophy parade

Rams and Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke (yellow t-shirt) was part of the celebrations

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (left) led the game-winning drive while Andrew Whitworth claimed his first Super Bowl win aged 40

Fans watched the trophy parade on a giant screen at Exposition Park, outside the Los Angeles Coliseum, held the first Super Bowl in 1967

The players were given an ecstatic welcome when they arrived at Exposition Park

And Rams star Aaron Donald (white bottle) led the players' celebrations