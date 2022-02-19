Last updated on .From the section American Football

Flores was sacked by the Miami Dolphins last month

Brian Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach who is suing the NFL for racial discrimination, has been hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 40-year-old has been appointed senior defensive/assistant linebackers coach.

Flores is suing the NFL, the New York Giants and every other NFL franchise, alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.

"Brian's resume speaks for itself," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

"I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January despite leading them to back-to-back winning seasons.

The NFL Show: Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora discuss Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL

He filed a class action lawsuit at the start of February in the US courts.

Flores, who was passed over for a job with the Giants, said the league and its owners ran their operation "like a plantation".

The league and teams have denied the racism claims.

The suit, filed on the first day of Black History Month in the US, begins with an errant text message said to be from New England coach Bill Belichick congratulating whom he thought was Brian Daboll on getting the Giants job.

However, it was Flores he was texting, three days before Flores had an interview for the job.

In addition to the NFL and Giants, the Dolphins and Denver Broncos are named as defendants along with 'John Doe Teams 1-29', meaning every other NFL franchise.

The lawsuit says: "In certain critical ways, the NFL is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation.

"Its 32 owners - none of whom are black - profit substantially from the labour of NFL players, 70% of whom are black."