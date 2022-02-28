The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins in front of a crowd of 60,784 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October

The Green Bay Packers will visit London for their first regular-season game outside the USA as the NFL confirmed its international fixtures for 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the Packers game, on a date to be decided.

The New Orleans Saints will play at the same venue, with the Jacksonville Jaguars to feature at Wembley Stadium.

Munich's Allianz Arena will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what will be the first-ever NFL regular season game to be held in Germany.

Earlier this month, the NFL confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will host one game per season until 2025.

The Arizona Cardinals will play in Mexico City, where they hosted the league's first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in 2005.

The Packers will become the 32nd team to play in London since the NFL started staging games in the UK in 2007.

Following the success of the early years in London, there was an expansion to three fixtures per season in 2014, and there were four games in 2019, although the impact of Covid meant there were no games in 2020 and two in 2021.

The four-time Super Bowl champions will be joined in London by the Saints, who will be visiting the city for the third time after winning at Wembley in 2008 and 2017. The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley for the first time in three years having played there for seven straight seasons until 2019.

"The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season," said Packers president and chief executive Mark Murphy.

"Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard, and we know that many of our fans in the United States will travel to London."

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said: "It's always an honour when we are selected to play in the United Kingdom.

"We have enjoyed successful trips in the past and look forward to representing New Orleans and our fans from around the globe."

The NFL has said dates, match-ups and kick-off times will be confirmed as part of the full 2022 schedule announcement later this year.