Aaron Rodgers says he will remain with the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season but denies he has signed a record-breaking new contract.

Some reports external-link suggested the quarterback was to become the highest-paid NFL player in history after agreeing a four-year deal worth $200m (£152.4m).

However, the 38-year-old insisted those reports were "inaccurate".

Rodgers was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second time in as many seasons in February.

Writing on Twitter, Rodgers confirmed he would stay with the Packers but insisted "reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed'".

The news ends months of speculation over the future of Rodgers, who had been linked with a move to the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers finished 2021's regular season with the NFL's highest passer rating (111.9), helping the Packers become the top seed in the NFC Conference.

Only three quarterbacks had more touchdown passes than Rodgers (37), who threw just four interceptions.

His performances made him the first player to win the NFL's MVP award in back-to-back seasons since Peyton Manning in 2008 and 2009.

Rodgers, who also won the award in 2011 and 2014, is now only behind Manning (five) for the most MVPs.

Prior to last season there were doubts over whether Rodgers would stay in Green Bay having become disgruntled with team management.

He returned after the Packers agreed for him to be more involved in team discussions and restructured his contract, making it easier for him to leave at the end of the 2021 season.

Green Bay again came up short in the play-offs and Rodgers, who has spent his entire career with the Packers, still has just one Super Bowl title to his name.