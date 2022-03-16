Last updated on .From the section American Football

Big-name quarterbacks have provided most of the headlines during the NFL's free-agency period but there have been plenty of other talking points. Here, BBC Sport takes you through this year's biggest deals.

Aaron Rodgers - extension with Green Bay Packers

So much for last season being the 'Last Dance' for Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay. Last year the veteran quarterback hinted at moving on from his only NFL team and this year had been linked with the Denver Broncos.

But the four-time MVP and the Packers' management have now settled their differences. Rodgers, 38, has signed a record-breaking contract extension reportedly worth £115.17m ($150m) over the next three years.

The deal's actually freed up space under the salary cap too, for Green Bay to boost their roster. Can Rodgers finally secure a second Super Bowl win?

Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks to Denver Broncos

Surely Denver have finally found a long-term successor to Peyton Manning, who retired after winning the Super Bowl in 2016.

With Rodgers staying put, the Broncos turned to the next best elite quarterback supposedly on the market. They secured Russell Wilson, who has had the most wins by a quarterback in his first 10 seasons, in one of the most valuable trades in NFL history - for multiple draft picks plus three players.

In the last two years, teams who invested heavily in recruiting veteran quarterbacks won the Super Bowl in the new man's first season. Can the 33-year-old Wilson, who helped Seattle beat Denver to win the NFL's big game in 2014, now be the last piece for the Broncos too?

Tom Brady - return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Just 40 days after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady said he is coming back for his 23rd season.

Despite being 44, the seven-time Super Bowl winner led the league for passing yards and touchdowns last season and still had a year on his contract with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs said they would "never close the door" on Brady external-link and he returned with a list of what Tampa Bay need external-link to win the Super Bowl again.

The return of the NFL's GOAT has also helped them keep several of their key free agents while bringing several new ones in.

JC Jackson - New England Patriots to Los Angeles Chargers

Last season Justin Herbert showed that the Chargers have got themselves a star quarterback. Now they've made two big moves to bolster their defence.

Despite going undrafted in 2018, JC Jackson has gone on to establish himself as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks with the New England Patriots.

Only one player had more interceptions than Jackson's eight last season, contributing to a record 25 over his first four years, and it's earned the 26-year-old a five-year deal worth £62.9m ($82.5m).

Khalil Mack - Chicago Bears to Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack's 2021 season was cut short by a foot injury but the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year remains one of the NFL's best edge rushers.

The Chargers have signed the outside linebacker on a three-year deal worth £48.7m ($63.9m) to pair Mack, who joined the Bears on a record deal in 2018, with another of the league's best at getting after the quarterback, Joey Bosa.

In a division that also features Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Derek Carr (Raiders) and now Russell Wilson (Broncos), the Chargers will need their defensive wrecking balls if they're to make the play-offs after going agonisingly close last season.

Amari Cooper - Dallas Cowboys to Cleveland Browns

Dallas wanted to clear some cap space and have done so by trading away one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers.

The Jets and Jaguars were interested in Amari Cooper but the Browns were keen to fill the void left by Odell Beckham Jr's departure last season and have acquired Cooper for a fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders.

The 27-year-old has averaged almost 1,000 receiving yards a season in his four years with Dallas but the Cowboys are now putting their faith in CeeDee Lamb to be their future top receiver.

Carson Wentz - Indianapolis Colts to Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz is the only player from last year's list to feature on this year's too after his move from the Eagles to the Colts didn't work out.

A promising start fizzled out and defeat on the final day of the regular season to the league's worst team, the Jaguars, saw Indianapolis miss out of the play-offs.

Now the rebranded Washington Commanders are taking a chance on Wentz, 29, who was an MVP candidate in 2017 before getting injured late in the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning season.

Mitchell Trubisky - Buffalo Bills to Pittsburgh Steelers

For the first time in 18 years, the Pittsburgh Steelers were looking for a new quarterback after the retirement of two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger.

And they've opted for Mitchell Trubisky, who is expected to start ahead of Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins after signing a two-year deal.

A number two draft pick in 2017, the 27-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears before being Josh Allen's back-up at Buffalo last term.