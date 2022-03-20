Last updated on .From the section American Football

Deshaun Watson led the NFL for passing yards in 2020, despite Houston having a 4-12 record

The Cleveland Browns have defended signing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The trade was confirmed on Sunday external-link after first being reported on Friday.

Last week Watson was told he will not face criminal charges.

"We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said.

They added a "comprehensive evaluation process" had been carried out "due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved".

"We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process."

"We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months... and [Deshaun] understands the work needed to re-establish himself on and off the field in Cleveland," added general manager Andrew Berry.

Multiple allegations were made last March and despite not being suspended, Watson did not play in the 2021 season.

A grand jury ruled there was not enough evidence external-link to charge Watson, 26, although he still faces multiple civil lawsuits.

Watson requested a trade from Houston after the 2020 season - and before the allegations surfaced.

After last week's grand jury verdict, he held talks with four NFL teams and on Friday he confirmed on social media that he was heading for Cleveland.

His contract is reported to be worth $230m (£174.4m) over five years. external-link

The Texans will receive three first-round draft picks from the Browns, plus a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder, making it one of the biggest trades in NFL history in terms of compensation.

Houston selected Watson 12th in the 2017 draft and he led them to the AFC South division title in each of his first two seasons as their starting quarterback.

And although the Texans slipped to a 4-12 record in 2020, Watson led the league for passing yards (4,823). He averaged 4,280 a season in his three full years as Houston's starter.

After reaching the play-offs for the first time in 18 years in 2020, Cleveland slipped to an 8-9 record last season.

Watson also met with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

After news emerged that he was speaking with Cleveland, their current starter Baker Mayfield posted a statement on social media external-link saying "I have given the franchise everything I have" and that he has "no clue what happens next".