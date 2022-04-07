Last updated on .From the section American Football

Flores was sacked by the Miami Dolphins in January

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has been joined by two more coaches in his lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the NFL.

Flores alleged black candidates have been passed over for coaching roles in favour of white candidates.

He has filed a class action lawsuit in the US courts against the NFL and its franchises.

An amended complaint has now been filed with two new plaintiffs - Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

Wilks is a former Arizona Cardinals head coach who was fired in 2018. He now says he was "unfairly and discriminatorily" sacked.

"As we said at the time, they [the decisions made at the end of the 2018 season] were entirely driven by what was in the best interests of our organization and necessary for team improvement," the Cardinals responded.

Horton was a defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans and was interviewed for the head coach job in January 2016. He says in the complaint that that interview was a "sham" and only held to comply with the "Rooney Rule".

The Rooney Rule, introduced by the NFL in 2003, states clubs must interview at least one black, Asian or minority ethnic candidate for each head coach and general manager vacancy.

The Titans have not yet responded to the claim.

Flores is now on the coaching staff of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL and its franchises have previously denied Flores' claims and said the lawsuit was "without merit" when it was originally filed in February.