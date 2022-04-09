Last updated on .From the section American Football

Dwayne Haskins had been training in south Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died aged 24 after being hit by a vehicle.

The former Washington Commanders player had been at a training camp in south Florida with his team-mates.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

"Dwayne was a great team-mate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken," Tomlin added.

"He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

A standout player at Ohio State University, Haskins was selected by Washington as the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

He was released during his second season before securing a move to Pittsburgh for 2021.

Although he failed to make an appearance last season, he had recently signed a new deal and was expected to feature in the coming season.

Washington Commanders co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyde said: "We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins. He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality.

"To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him."