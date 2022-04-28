Last updated on .From the section American Football

Travon Walker did not appear on stage with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as he watched the event from a hotel in Atlanta

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected defensive lineman Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 draft.

The defensive end, 21, and fellow pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson were the leading contenders to be the top pick.

The Detroit Lions took Hutchinson, also 21, with the second pick and, for the first time since 1991, the first five chosen were all defensive players.

Walker did not attend the event, held in Las Vegas after a two-year delay, but watched from a hotel in Atlanta.

Having again finished with the NFL's worst record, it was the second straight year that the Jaguars had the first pick after selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

Walker emerged from hundreds of NFL hopefuls playing in the US college system last season, starting all 15 games for Georgia as they won the national championship.

Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board with the 20th pick, with the Pittsburgh graduate being chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

David Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland, was not among the first 32 picks in the first round, but the draft continues with the second and third rounds on Friday.