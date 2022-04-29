Last updated on .From the section American Football

Aberdeenshire's David Ojabo spoke to BBC Scotland in 2020 about his NFL goal

David Ojabo has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old linebacker, who was raised in Aberdeen after moving from Nigeria aged seven, had been projected as a first-round pick before tearing an Achilles tendon in March.

The injury meant the Michigan University star was passed over on day one of the NFL's annual event.

But his slide stopped when he was taken with the 45th pick on Friday.

Ojabo had not played the sport when he moved to America to go to a New Jersey high school, where he played basketball before being encouraged to give American football a go aged 17.

A year later he was playing for the University of Michigan's team, the Wolverines.

He shone last season, making 11 sacks and helping his side win the Big 10 Championship.

Ojabo had his parents with him for the draft, after they were flown out from Aberdeen to surprise him.