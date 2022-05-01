Last updated on .From the section American Football

Daniel Faalele made eight starts in 10 games as a freshman for the University of Minnesota

Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele is set to become the heaviest player in the NFL after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

The 22-year-old Australian, who weighs 27st 6lb and is 6ft 8in stall, was the 110th pick in the fourth round.

Faalele played rugby and basketball before turning to American football aged 16.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (27st 1lb) was the heaviest player in the league last season.

The NFL Research department says Faalele will be the second heaviest NFL player in history if he makes his debut, behind former Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans offensive tackle Char-ron Dorsey (27st 9lb).

Faalele moved to Florida from Melbourne to join the IMG Academy and, after one year of high school football, joined the University of Minnesota.