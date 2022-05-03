Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tottenham Stadium will host at least two games a year over a 10-year deal with the NFL

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play the New York Giants in one of three regular-season NFL games staged in London in October.

The teams will meet at Tottenham Stadium on Sunday 9 October, while the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints on 2 October at the same venue.

The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Denver Broncos at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 30 October.

A regular-season game is also being played in Germany for the first time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on 13 November.

By contrast, London has already staged 30 regular-season games since the first was held in the city in 2007.

It is however the first time Green Bay Packers have staged a game overseas.

Rodgers, 38, became a four-time winner of the Most Valuable Player award in February. before ending speculation that he might leave the franchise by signing a lucrative contract extension a month later.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson visited London when he guided the Seahawks to a win over Oakland Raiders in 2018 and said he is excited to return.

"It is an amazing tradition, it's electric, it is really really special," he told Good Morning Football.

"It feels like an international Super Bowl in a way."

NFL 2022 International Series

2 October Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints, Tottenham Stadium - 14:30 BST

9 October New York Giants v Green Bay Packers, Tottenham Stadium - 14:30 BST

30 October Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium - 13:30 GMT

13 November Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allianz Arena, Munich

(Arizona Cardinals will play a game in Mexico City on a date yet to be announced)