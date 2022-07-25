Last updated on .From the section American Football

Dillon was attending a pre-season match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, the first football match to be held at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Police Department will review an incident in which one of its officers shoved Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon.

The incident took place at Manchester City's friendly against Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

The NFL player was entertaining the crowd during a weather delay before being grabbed and shoved by the officer.

He said after that it was "just miscommunication between parties".

Videos of the incident on social media show Dillon being held back by the officer while trying to perform a Lambeau Leap, the Packers' famous touchdown celebration, while the match was delayed due to heavy rain and lightning.

"Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a Lambeau Leap and hype up the crowd... I'm assuming [the officer] missed them telling me to come down," Dillon wrote on Twitter.

"The @GBPolice are great people and I'm glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it's hard to know what's going on with just one. All good."

A statement from Green Bay police said: "It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon.

"The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident."