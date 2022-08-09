Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Denver Broncos are three-time Super Bowl winners, last winning the NFL's premier title in 2015

A consortium featuring Britain's seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has completed the record purchase of NFL team the Denver Broncos.

The Walton-Penner group has bought the three-time Super Bowl champions for a reported $4.65bn (£3.84bn).

A vote needed at least three-quarters of the league's 32 owners to allow the sale but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said approval had been unanimous.

"We couldn't be more excited," said consortium chief Rob Walton, 77.

"We are grateful for the support and trust of the National Football League and the 31 other teams with today's vote," he added.

The previous highest fee paid for a sports franchise was the $2.4bn (£1.98bn) spent on the New York Mets baseball team in 2020.

The deal to purchase the Broncos also more the doubled the NFL high of $2.275bn (£1.88bn) splashed out on the Carolina Panthers in 2018.

Walmart boss Walton is listed by Forbes as the 19th richest person in the world and he welcomed Hamilton into the consortium last week.