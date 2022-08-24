Last updated on .From the section American Football

Shaquem Griffin played with his twin brother Shaquill at Seattle

Shaquem Griffin, the first one-handed player to be drafted by an NFL team, is retiring from American football.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round in 2018 and spent three seasons with them.

The linebacker had his left hand amputated when he was four, having been born with a condition that prevented the fingers from fully developing.

Griffin will now work for the NFL, helping players with mental health and transitioning in and out of the league.

Writing in The Players' Tribune, external-link Griffin described the move as his "Plan A", saying he wanted to "leave the world a better place than when we found it".

Griffin starred at college level, winning his conference's defensive player of the year award in 2016 and playing in an unbeaten University of Central Florida team.

He gained attention at the 2018 NFL Combine when he ran the quickest 40-yard dash for a linebacker since 2003.

Griffin played in 46 games for the Seahawks before spending the 2021 offseason with the Miami Dolphins.