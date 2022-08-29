Last updated on .From the section American Football

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson has had surgery after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery or carjacking.

The Washington DC Police Department told NFL.com external-link that Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds to his "lower extremities" during Sunday's incident.

On Monday, Robinson wrote on Instagram that the "surgery went well."

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera visited Robinson on Sunday evening and said Robinson was "doing well".

Robinson was selected by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and featured in two pre-season games this month, scoring one touchdown.

The incident happened around 18:00 local time in the US capital. Police said two suspects had fled the scene, and a firearm had been recovered nearby.

Speaking on Monday, Rivera said he has been "blindsided" when he was told when had happened, and a contingent from the team including players visited Robinson in hospital.

"He is very fortunate, its a very unfortunate situation but he is doing well," he said.

"It's really just about the healing process. Then, once he's well enough to get out on the field, then the doctors will have to clear him and then we'll go from there. But like I said, everything's been very positive so far.

"He is a heck of a young man, more than just a football player."

Rivera said the players came together before practice to talk about what happened, adding: "I know their hearts are heavy, a lot of them are still thinking about Brian."

The Commanders said in an initial statement on Sunday: "We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington DC.

"He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on site with him."