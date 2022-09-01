Last updated on .From the section American Football

It has been reported Brian Robinson was shot in the buttock and leg

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson has been placed on the team's non-football injury list meaning he is eligible to play later in the season.

The running back is recovering from gunshot wounds received in an attempted robbery.

The 23-year-old has had surgery, which Robinson said "went well", and being added to the list means he can recover mentally and physically, the team said.

"Doctors thought it would be a good decision," coach Ron Rivera said.

There is no set time for when Robinson will return but he is set to miss games against Jacksonville, Detroit, Philadelphia and arch-rivals Dallas.

The NFL's rules with the non-football injury list means Robinson will be allowed to return for the Commanders' fifth game of the campaign against Tennessee.

And while Robinson is out of action the Commanders have the option of Antonio Gibson who ran 1,037 yards last season.