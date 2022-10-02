Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Vikings players poured onto the field as Wil Lutz's field goal bounced out off the left upright and crossbar

The Minnesota Vikings inflicted an agonising 28-25 defeat on the New Orleans Saints in arguably the most entertaining NFL game played in London to date.

A crowd of 60,639 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thought they were set for overtime when the Saints, who trailed for most of the game, made it 25-25 with a field goal with one minute 51 seconds remaining.

But the Vikings hit back with Greg Joseph restoring their three-point lead with his fifth field goal of the day with just 24 seconds on the clock.

The Saints were still able to make enough ground for Wil Lutz to attempt a field goal from 65 yards - just one yard short of the NFL record. But his kick struck the left upright and bounced on to the crossbar before dropping just in front of the posts as the Vikings celebrated after a pulsating finale.

Despite seeing their starting quarterback and two attacking stars ruled out through injury, New Orleans fought back from 16-7 down in the third quarter to lead 22-19 in the fourth.

Justin Jefferson's three-yard touchdown - Minnesota's second of the day after Alexander Mattison's early score - put the Vikings back in front with just over four minutes left, before the late field goal drama.

More to follow.