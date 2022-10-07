Last updated on .From the section American Football

Russell Wilson was intercepted twice in the final quarter, with Stephon Gilmore making the second pick with just over two minutes of regulation time left

Chase McLaughlin kicked a 48-yard field goal in overtime to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 win at the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Both teams continued to struggle offensively under new quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, with all of the points coming from field goals.

And Wilson was again booed by the home crowd after throwing an interception as Denver led 9-6 in the fourth quarter.

Indy now have a 2-2-1 record despite Ryan also throwing two interceptions.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in one of the most valuable trades in NFL history in the off-season and he was booed on his return to the Seattle Seahawks for the season opener.

But the former Super Bowl winner, 33, was also booed before half-time on his home debut as Denver laboured to a win over the Houston Texans.

They are now 2-3 after losing to the Colts.

Three plays into Thursday's game, Colts running back Nyheim Hines staggered as he got back to his feet after colliding with two Denver defenders, much like Tua Tagovailoa two weeks ago.

But unlike the Miami Dolphins quarterback, who controversially came back into the game, Hines was ruled out late in the first quarter having been diagnosed with concussion.

Denver went ahead with Brandon McManus kicking two field goals before the Colts drew level through McLaughlin field goals either side of half-time.

McManus had a 34-yard attempt blocked before scoring his third field goal to put the Broncos back in front late in the third quarter.

Wilson was then intercepted twice in the final quarter, the second time from a pass into the endzone with just over two minutes left, and the Colts drove 67 yards to set up a game-tying kick by McLaughlin with five seconds left.

Indianapolis got the ball first in overtime and took the lead via a field goal so Denver were due a possession too but the Colts knocked down a Wilson pass into the endzone to clinch victory.