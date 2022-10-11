Last updated on .From the section American Football

Patrick Mahomes threw scoring strikes of one, four, eight and one yard in the Chiefs' win

Travis Kelce became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in 'Monday Night Football' history as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the tight end with two passes of one yard, and a four and eight-yard throw.

Kelce finished the game with seven catches for 25 yards.

The Chiefs improved to four wins and one defeat after a ninth win over the Raiders in their past 10 meetings.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had six receptions for 90 yards and running back Jerick McKinnon made a team-high 53 yards on eight carries for hosts Kansas.

For Las Vegas, Josh Jacobs ran for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, in addition to five catches for 39 yards.

The Chiefs have now won 14 of their last 16 games against the Raiders

The Chiefs had trailed 20-10 at half-time but they reduced the deficit to three points when Mahomes capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Kelce with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter.

And Kansas were in front before the end of the quarter, with Mahomes' eight-yard pass to Kelce capping an eight-play 57-yard drive.

Daniel Carlson's 47-yard field goal pulled the Raiders to within 24-23 early in the fourth quarter but Mahomes again found Kelce in the endzone to lead 30-23. However, Mahomes' two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

That advantage was reduced to 30-29 with more than four minutes remaining when Derek Carr threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams but rather than opt to kick a game-tying one-point conversion, the Raiders opted to run for two and came up inches short.