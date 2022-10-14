Last updated on .From the section American Football

Brian Robinson scored the first regular season touchdown of his career in the Washington Commanders' victory over the Chicago Bears - fewer than two months after he was shot.

The 23-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds during an attempted carjacking in Washington DC in August.

The running back followed up his maiden start last weekend to score the decisive final points in a 12-7 win.

"My biggest goal was to find my way back onto the football field," he said.

"I was looking for any opportunity that came my way.

"I was ready for it. Every day I came in to get myself ready for an opportunity like this. It wasn't easy."

Brian Robinson rushed for 60 yards on 17 carries, leading Washington's running game

Victory saw the Commanders end their four-game losing streak.

In a lacklustre game, Washington had held a 3-0 lead at half-time after a 38-yard field goal from Joey Slye.

The Bears took the lead midway through the third quarter courtesy of a Dante Pettis touchdown, before Slye's second field goal and Robinson's touchdown gave the Commanders the decisive lead and a second win of the season.