Patrick Mahomes lost to Josh Allen and the Buffalo BIlls

Josh Allen steered the Buffalo Bills to an enthralling 24-20 victory in Kansas City while both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers lost on a surprising Sunday in the NFL.

Allen threw three touchdowns and outplayed Patrick Mahomes as the Bills gained revenge for last season's epic play-off loss at Arrowhead.

Rodgers' Green Bay Packers and Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers both lost, while the Philadelphia Eagles remained unbeaten as victory over the Dallas Cowboys moved them to 6-0.

It was a tough week to be a favourite, with plenty of upset wins and three more double-digit comebacks in a season that has already been littered with them, while there was also more late touchdown drama.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick earned a landmark victory while the Giants matched the Jets in securing another win as the two New York teams continued to surprise and suggest this could be a vintage year for the NFL teams in the city.

Bills revenge win could be crucial for play-offs

Josh Allen goes up and over the Kansas City Chiefs defence

The Bills had a point to prove against the Chiefs as their past two seasons have ended in play-off defeats in Kansas City - but their 24-20 success not only made a big statement but could also have very real post-season implications.

MVP candidate Allen was brilliant again, with 329 yards passing, three touchdowns and 32 rushing yards on several crucial runs.

Dawson Knox's late touchdown for the Bills still gave Mahomes more time than the 13 seconds it took him to rescue their play-off game in January, but he threw his second interception of the game as the Buffalo defence this time did enough.

The win moves the Bills to 5-1 and drops the Chiefs to 4-2, but as the class acts of the AFC they seem destined to meet again in this season's play-offs - though this time the game could be in Buffalo as a result of Sunday's victory.

Packers in trouble as Brady's Bucs struggle

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner celebrates the New York Jets' win in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers look in serious trouble as Rodgers was yet again unable to get anything going in a convincing 27-10 loss to the New York Jets - Rodgers' first home defeat in 16 games.

With 105 points this season, this is the lowest six-game total of Rodgers' career as Packers starter, and at 3-3 and with no real attacking impetus again, one of the pre-season favourites are struggling.

"We've got to be realistic of where we're at," said Rodgers. "We've played a couple of sub-par games the last two. We've got to play better."

A young Jets squad are now 4-2 and looking to end the league's longest active play-off drought of 12 years behind some exciting precocious talent - highlighted by rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, who left Lambeau Field sporting Green Bay's famous 'cheesehead' headgear.

A furious Brady also had a bad day as the Bucs dropped to 3-3 with a surprise 20-18 loss at the depleted Pittsburgh Steelers, who had lost four in a row and had to switch quarterbacks during the game.

Belichick's landmark & more comebacks as Giants prove the real deal

The Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 to take Belichick to 324 NFL wins - tied for second with George Halas, and with only Don Shula ahead of him.

Belichick may have a big decision to make as he looks for his 325th NFL win as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two TDs in a fine performance that could put injured regular starter Mac Jones' job in jeopardy.

Elsewhere, the Giants produced their third double-digit comeback of the season and the Baltimore Ravens lost a big lead late on for the third game this season when going down 24-20.

At 5-1, the Giants have their best start since 2009 and after five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes they seem to have found the solution in Brian Daboll.

The Cincinnati Bengals came from 10 points down to beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 and the Indianapolis Colts overcame an 11-point deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27.

The Minnesota Vikings are another form team in the league as their 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins was their fourth in a row to take them to 5-1.

Panthers coach gets tough; Falcons coach goes for a beer

Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams got a welcome 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers to improve to 3-3 after a difficult start to their season.

Carolina are 1-5 after a woeful start saw head coach Matt Rhule sacked, and interim head coach Steve Wilks has tried to put his stamp on the team - kicking wide receiver Robbie Anderson out of the game after he argued with one of the coaches.

"No-one is bigger than the team," said Wilks. "I'm not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual."

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was much happier with his side after their 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers - so happy in fact that he took his offensive line for a beer at a bar inside their stadium.