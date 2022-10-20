Last updated on .From the section American Football

Tua Tagovailoa last played on 29 September, four days after being allowed to play on despite suffering a head injury against the Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to action this weekend, a month after suffering a head injury that led to a change in the NFL's concussion protocols.

Tagovailoa hurt his head against the Buffalo Bills on 25 September and was unstable getting back to his feet.

However, he was allowed to return to the field to lead his side to victory.

He then played against the Cincinnati Bengals four days later, when he left the field with a concussion.

The incident led to the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreeing to change to the league's concussion protocols.

The "unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant" who was involved in clearing Tagovailoa, 24, to return to the field against the Bills has since been fired.

Tagovailoa, the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft, had led the Dolphins to an unbeaten 3-0 start to the season but Miami have lost every game since his concussion, including against the Bengals.

Having passed concussion protocols, he is now set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Tagovailova said on Wednesday that he has memory blanks from the Bengals game.

"There was a point I was unconscious," Tagovailoa said. "I remember the entire night up until the point I got tackled.

"I don't remember being carted off. I do remember some things from the ambulance and the hospital."

Tagovailoa, who returned to training on Wednesday, said he underwent rigorous interviews with the NFL and NFL Players Association, as well as being examined by several doctors externally before clearing protocols.

"A lot of it has been pretty stressful, but it's all done for player safety and I'm glad that I got to go through those things and kind of understand more of the deals of concussions and the effects long-term and short-term, things like that," Tagovailoa said.

"It was great to go through that process and get cleared."