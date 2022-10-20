Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback apologises for comparing NFL and military
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady has apologised for comparing playing an NFL season to being in the military.
The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl winner said in a podcast on Monday: "I almost look at a football season like you're going away on deployment in the military. 'Here I go again'."
But on Thursday the quarterback said: "It was a very poor choice of words. I apologise.
"I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served."
He added: "In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It's two differentthings and I shouldn't have made the comparison."